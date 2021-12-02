AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

NYSE:AB opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $31.18 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

