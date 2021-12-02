Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) were up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $175.59 and last traded at $175.28. Approximately 9,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 167,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.67.
A number of analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
