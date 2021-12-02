Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) were up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $175.59 and last traded at $175.28. Approximately 9,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 167,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.67.

A number of analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 52.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 6.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 15.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

