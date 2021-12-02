Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.91.

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $16.06 on Monday. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

