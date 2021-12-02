Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BIRD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Shares of BIRD stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. Allbirds has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million.

In other news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

