Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Short Interest Update

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,468,400 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 1,117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.3 days.

ANCUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ANCUF opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.51. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3474 dividend. This is an increase from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.