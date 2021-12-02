Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $293.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 127,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $2,570,922.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,165,067 shares of company stock worth $143,772,529 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

