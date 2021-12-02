Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALFVY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.06.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

