Albion VCT plc (LON:AAVC) Announces GBX 1.47 Dividend

Albion VCT plc (LON:AAVC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AAVC stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 54.50 ($0.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,162. The stock has a market cap of £55.60 million and a PE ratio of 7.68. Albion VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 71 ($0.93). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.31.

Get Albion VCT alerts:

Albion VCT Company Profile

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a venture capital trust. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture. The fund's investments are normally structured as a mixture of equity and loan stock, with a majority of loan stock. Its portfolio company gross assets must not exceed Â£15 million ($18.67 million) immediately prior to the investment and Â£16 million ($19.92 million) immediately thereafter.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Albion VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.