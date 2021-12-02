Albion Financial Group UT Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.7% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,821.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,855.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2,689.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

