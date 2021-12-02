Albion Financial Group UT Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

NYSE MMM opened at $170.73 on Thursday. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.53 and a 200 day moving average of $190.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

