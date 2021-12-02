Albion Financial Group UT Has $8.39 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 124,445 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after acquiring an additional 186,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $387.12 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

