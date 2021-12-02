Albion Financial Group UT Has $5.19 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $200.80 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.