Albion Financial Group UT Has $4.74 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 18,101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 742,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,764,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $165.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $156.23 and a 52-week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.