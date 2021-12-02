Albion Financial Group UT Has $21.22 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $593,484,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $157.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

