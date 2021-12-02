Albion Financial Group UT Has $21.22 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $21,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 6,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 226,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $157.89 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.56.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.