Albion Financial Group UT Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $13,553,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $268,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4,450.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $231.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $236.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.97, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $34,027,201 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.