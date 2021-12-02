Albion Financial Group UT Has $1.92 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $663.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $598.98 and a 200-day moving average of $540.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.06 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

