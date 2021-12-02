Albion Financial Group UT Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $2,140,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,656 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,084 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $233.25 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $193.14 and a 12 month high of $247.76. The stock has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.