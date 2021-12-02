Albion Financial Group UT Buys 63 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Albion Financial Group UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,152,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 73,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

TMO stock opened at $626.15 on Thursday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $610.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.