Albion Financial Group UT Buys 134 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $105.47 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $105.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.63.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.