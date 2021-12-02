Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) is Epiq Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 3.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.15.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $262.73. 11,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,018. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $130.76 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.