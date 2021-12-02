Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.97

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.97 and traded as high as C$10.16. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$9.54, with a volume of 1,658,222 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -150.79%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

