Akroma Achieves Market Cap of $173,093.02 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 91.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 153.9% against the US dollar. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $173,093.02 and $2,788.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.38 or 0.08018525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00083398 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

