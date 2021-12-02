Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKCCF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Aker Carbon Capture ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Aker Carbon Capture ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKCCF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,686. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Carbon Capture ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.