Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) traded up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 1,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

About Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF)

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, Germany, the United States, Brazil, Asia, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers drilling equipment, drilling riser solutions, and related products and services for the drilling market; and vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Akastor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akastor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.