AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $370.80

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 370.80 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 387.60 ($5.06), with a volume of 193903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 395.20 ($5.16).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 401.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a current ratio of 7.64 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

AJ Bell Company Profile (LON:AJB)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

