Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 20,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.14.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 883,021 shares of company stock valued at $162,295,703. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $163.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.02. The firm has a market cap of $103.62 billion and a PE ratio of -13.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

