Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 100.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 461,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $53.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $398,042. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

