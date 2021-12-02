Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Shares Down 2.2%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2,680.41 and last traded at $2,692.00. Approximately 131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,753.70.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,000.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,952.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,764.60.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

