AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 202,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3,933.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 150,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $15.78 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

