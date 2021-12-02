AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 700 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,132,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,012 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,122,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,835 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 14,836,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $518,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,628,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,931,000 after buying an additional 1,410,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,777,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,942,000 after buying an additional 840,179 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -100.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

