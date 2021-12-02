AdvisorNet Financial Inc Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $166.70 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $263.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

