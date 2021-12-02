AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 4,168.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY stock opened at $166.84 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.74 and a fifty-two week high of $175.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.53.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

