AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 366 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,565,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $225.47 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $181.81 and a 52-week high of $249.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.