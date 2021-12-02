AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 12,635 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1,154.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $273,217,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after buying an additional 1,249,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,376,000 after buying an additional 808,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after buying an additional 700,961 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after buying an additional 692,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total value of $687,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

