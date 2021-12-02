AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $787,000 Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 58.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 13.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,115.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 49,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 167.06, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.82.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.15.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,163,128.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,143 shares of company stock valued at $32,538,430. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

