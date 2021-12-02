Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Sells $12,010,647.46 in Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $12,010,647.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMD stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,361,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,102,504. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.23. The stock has a market cap of $182.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

