AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

AHCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

AHCO stock opened at $18.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.81. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $18.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.02.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 237,896 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

