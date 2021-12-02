Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Short Interest Down 45.8% in November

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 477,300 shares, a decline of 45.8% from the October 31st total of 881,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADMS shares. Northland Securities lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $8.22 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $376.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 625,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 154,520 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.