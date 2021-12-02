Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the October 31st total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Accor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ACCYY opened at $5.94 on Thursday. Accor has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

