Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.58.

ACEL opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 35,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $435,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,177 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $132,911.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,515 over the last three months. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 59,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accel Entertainment (ACEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.