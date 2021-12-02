Acas LLC Sells 453 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Acas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5,622.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $30.22. 791,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,713,482. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

