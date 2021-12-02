Acas LLC Has $860,000 Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up 1.2% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.