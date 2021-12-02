Acas LLC Acquires 628 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Acas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

BND stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.28. 214,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,703,755. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

