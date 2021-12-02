Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,615,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,388,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 469,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 206,081 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AOD opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

