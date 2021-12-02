AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Up 6.5%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 6,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,884,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

ABCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 202,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,995,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,153,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,223,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 33,191 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1,191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 782,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

