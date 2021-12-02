ABBC Coin Reaches Market Cap of $225.60 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (CURRENCY:ABBC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One ABBC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $225.60 million and $61.95 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ABBC Coin has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003117 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003548 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00025181 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002354 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2018. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 919,644,016 coins. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation . ABBC Coin’s official website is www.abbcfoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC. The ABBC coin is a mineable coin and is used as a medium of exchange within the Alibabacoin network. “

