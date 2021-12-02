Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 189,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 520.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 819.9% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.58. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $79.95 and a 1 year high of $106.44.

