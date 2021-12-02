AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AAR were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AAR by 196.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AAR in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AAR in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIR opened at $31.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.77. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.96 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.91.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.53 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

