AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Short Interest Update

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,600 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the October 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $125,469.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,307 shares of company stock worth $2,043,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AAON during the third quarter worth $32,481,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AAON by 5,472.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 287,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 282,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter worth $9,699,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AAON by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 130,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAON by 88.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 102,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $77.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average is $67.35. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.